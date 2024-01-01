Articles by Melissa Dallier, CPDT-KA
Melissa Dallier, CPDT-KA
Melissa Dallier is a Certified Professional Dog Trainer (CPDT-KA) and Dogly Training Advocate. Her specialty is helping pet parents feel more connected to your dog through positive, evidence based training. Melissa lives in Colorado with her two dogs Rodger and Moxie.
- behavior
Why Clickers Are The “It” Accessory for Trainers
Pro tips on training your dog with the click of a button — literally.
- behavior
Pro Tips: How to Find a Qualified Dog Trainer
The questions to ask and credentials to look out for to find the right trainer for your dog, according to a pro.
- behavior
When to Start Training a Puppy: a Complete Puppy Training Schedule By Age
Your puppy training schedule, from eight weeks to six months. Let’s do this.
- behavior
How to Make a Comeback After a Dog-Training Fail
Almost all new puppy parents fall at the first hurdle. Here, pro tips on picking yourself up.
