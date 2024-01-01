Articles by Melanie Glass
Melanie Glass
Melanie Glass is a veterinarian practicing in New York City, currently working in shelters and private practice. She is particularly passionate about feline medicine, dentistry, surgery, and animal welfare. When not working, she balances training for road races in Central Park, exploring with city with friends, and quality time reading at home with her cats, Christina Crawford, Rosalind Franklin, and Starfish.
Let’s try to, erm, firm up the details.
You hate to see them like this. Here’s how to (safely) help.