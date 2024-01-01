Max Cohen· The Wildest · The Wildest

Skip to main content

Articles by Max Cohen

max cohen

Max Cohen

Max Cohen is a freelance writer, social media manager, and comedian. He has worked with Daily Paws, The Comedy Consultant, and others. He co-founded LoungyPack.com to offer creative marketing and copywriting. His comedy albums include Operation: Pastrami Sandwich and Love's a Joke, which are played regularly on SiriusXM. He lives in New York City with his wife and his dog Coach.

Most Popular