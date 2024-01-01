Articles by Matthew Wexler
Matthew Wexler
Matthew Wexler is a nationally recognized travel and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in more than 20 publications and online media outlets. He is also the proud parent of Luey, a rescue dog from Rescue Dogs Rock NYC.
- lifestyle
The Berkshires: Where Culture Meets Canine
From posh pet digs to extraordinary art spaces, there is plenty of dog-friendly summer fun to be had.
