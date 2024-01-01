Articles by Madeleine Aggeler
Madeleine Aggeler
Madeleine Aggeler is a freelance journalist and copywriter in Washington, D.C. Previously, she was a writer at New York magazine’s The Cut. She lives with her dog, Cleo, who works primarily as a foot warmer.
- lifestyle
What People Can and Can’t Ask You About Your Service Dog
The questions will come, so you should be prepared with answers.
The questions will come, so you should be prepared with answers.
- lifestyle
How to Register an Emotional Support Animal
Confused about ESA rules? Here’s a comprehensive guide that explains everything you need to know about emotional support animals registration.
Confused about ESA rules? Here’s a comprehensive guide that explains everything you need to know about emotional support animals registration.
- lifestyle
Loneliness Is a Public Health Crisis. Pets Can Help
Per the US Surgeon General, loneliness is as dangerous for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Here are ways pets can solve that.
Per the US Surgeon General, loneliness is as dangerous for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Here are ways pets can solve that.
- lifestyle
You Can’t Fly With Your Your ESA, But Your PSD Is Welcome on a Plane
Find out how here, including what the heck those acronyms mean.
Find out how here, including what the heck those acronyms mean.
- behavior
Do Dogs Grieve When Other Dogs Die?
A study confirms our pets can have heartbreaking reactions to the loss of a canine companion.
A study confirms our pets can have heartbreaking reactions to the loss of a canine companion.
- shopping
8 Best Fresh Food Delivery Services For Dogs
Feeding your dog healthy whole foods is easier than ever.
Feeding your dog healthy whole foods is easier than ever.
- behavior
Winter Is Here—Can Your Dog Suffer Seasonal Depression?
Here’s why your pup may get the winter blues, too.
Here’s why your pup may get the winter blues, too.
- lifestyle
A Pet Parent’s Guide to Holiday Tipping
Tipping your pet care providers isn’t always expected, but it is always appreciated.
Tipping your pet care providers isn’t always expected, but it is always appreciated.
- lifestyle
Who Gets the Dog in a Breakup?
If the “Great Divorce” is coming, how should you handle custody battles and co-parenting your pet in a split?
If the “Great Divorce” is coming, how should you handle custody battles and co-parenting your pet in a split?
- lifestyle
26 Pet Charities to Donate to This Giving Tuesday
A way to pay it forward to our furry friends.
A way to pay it forward to our furry friends.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a “Less Adoptable” Cat
Here’s why bonded kitties, senior cats, and felines with FIV make just as amazing pets as any other.
Here’s why bonded kitties, senior cats, and felines with FIV make just as amazing pets as any other.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a “Less Adoptable” Dog
Here’s why you shouldn’t rule out senior dogs, special-needs pups, bully breeds, or tripods.
Here’s why you shouldn’t rule out senior dogs, special-needs pups, bully breeds, or tripods.
- health
How Often Should You Wash Your Dog?
“If your dog is stinky or looks dirty, wash ’em!” Plus more pro tips from LA dog groomer Jess Rona.
“If your dog is stinky or looks dirty, wash ’em!” Plus more pro tips from LA dog groomer Jess Rona.
- health
Puppy Grooming 101: Tips for Grooming Your New Puppy
Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona’s puppy grooming pro tips.
Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona’s puppy grooming pro tips.
- shopping
Why Your Dog Needs a Martingale Collar
For starters, it prevents escape, works as a training tool, and is recommended by rescue workers.
For starters, it prevents escape, works as a training tool, and is recommended by rescue workers.
- lifestyle
Making a Splash: How to Throw an Epic Dog Pool Party for Dogs
Here’s some advice on what you can do to make yours the best in the neighborhood.
Here’s some advice on what you can do to make yours the best in the neighborhood.
- health
How to Keep Your Pets Safe During Extreme Heat Waves
As scorching summer temperatures become the new normal, here’s how to help keep your pets cool and healthy.
As scorching summer temperatures become the new normal, here’s how to help keep your pets cool and healthy.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
Pet Project LA Is a “Pet Store Slash Therapy Session”
Come for the pet accessories, toys, treats, and more. Stay for the community (and all the pretty things).
Come for the pet accessories, toys, treats, and more. Stay for the community (and all the pretty things).
- behavior
Do Dogs Like It When You Kiss Their Face Like the Perfect Angel They Are?
Our dogs are so cute, it can be tempting to shower them with kisses. But do they hate it? Here’s what you should know.
Our dogs are so cute, it can be tempting to shower them with kisses. But do they hate it? Here’s what you should know.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
Kingboy Makes Dog Beds That Only Royalty Deserves
Royalty, aka all dogs.
Royalty, aka all dogs.
- lifestyle
Now You Can Rent a Private Dog Park Just For Your Dog
The dream for any pup parent, especially those with a reactive dog, thanks to Sniffspot.
The dream for any pup parent, especially those with a reactive dog, thanks to Sniffspot.
- health
Does a Change of Season Mean a Change of Hairstyle — For Your Dog?
Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona sets the record straight about “summer cuts.”
Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona sets the record straight about “summer cuts.”
- nutrition | Behind the Brand
Migos Dog Keeps Things Fresh For You and Your Pup
The Malibu-based brand offers fresh food, supplements, and recipes for the discerning doggie diner.
The Malibu-based brand offers fresh food, supplements, and recipes for the discerning doggie diner.
- lifestyle
How You Can Help Stop the Yulin Dog Meat Festival
On June 21, thousands of dogs will be slaughtered in Yulin, China. Organizations working to ban this barbaric event need your help to raise awareness now.
On June 21, thousands of dogs will be slaughtered in Yulin, China. Organizations working to ban this barbaric event need your help to raise awareness now.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
It Takes (More Than) a Village to Save a Puppy
How women from around the world came together to save an abused, quadruple-amputee puppy.
How women from around the world came together to save an abused, quadruple-amputee puppy.
- health
Immunotherapy Can Be the Solve For Your Dog’s Allergies
If allergens were to ask, “Am I the drama?,” the answer would be yes.
If allergens were to ask, “Am I the drama?,” the answer would be yes.
- lifestyle
How 5 Pet Parents’ Lives Had a Glow-Up After They Got Their Pets
Turns out finding community isn’t so hard when you’ve got a cute pal to help get you out of the house.
Turns out finding community isn’t so hard when you’ve got a cute pal to help get you out of the house.
- health
Can You Overexercise Your Dog?
There’s such a thing as too much of a good thing.
There’s such a thing as too much of a good thing.
- behavior
Does Your Dog Know What the Heck an Elevator Is?
And how to help them feel less scared when they enter the tiny rumbling room that moves.
And how to help them feel less scared when they enter the tiny rumbling room that moves.
- lifestyle
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Cuteness
How a rescue cat named Pedro Pspspscal went viral and found a new home.
How a rescue cat named Pedro Pspspscal went viral and found a new home.
- lifestyle
This Oscar Winner Thanked His Dog in His Acceptance Speech
Meanwhile, the pup was living it up at a hotel.
Meanwhile, the pup was living it up at a hotel.
- lifestyle
It Could Be Illegal For Your Florida Dog to Stick Their Head Out of a Car Window
A proposed bill in the state would impose safer rules for dogs riding in cars.
A proposed bill in the state would impose safer rules for dogs riding in cars.
- lifestyle
Moving States with Your Pet? How to Make It Happen
Here are some must-dos for your moving checklist.
Here are some must-dos for your moving checklist.
- lifestyle
How to Be a Digital Nomad — With a Pet
Keep these tips in mind, and you and your dog or cat can have all the adventures.
Keep these tips in mind, and you and your dog or cat can have all the adventures.
- lifestyle
Find Some Doggie Cowboy Boots — Here’s Your Pup-Friendly Guide to Austin
Keep Austin weird — and full of dogs.
Keep Austin weird — and full of dogs.
- lifestyle
You Can Help Save Pups From Asia’s Dog Meat Trade
From adopting to fostering to sponsoring on Patreon, there are many ways to give these rescue organizations the support they need.
From adopting to fostering to sponsoring on Patreon, there are many ways to give these rescue organizations the support they need.
- health
Wait, Did Your Puppy Suddenly Change Colors on You?
This isn’t exactly like The Wizard of Oz’s “Horse of a Different Color” scenario, but it’s not not that.
This isn’t exactly like The Wizard of Oz’s “Horse of a Different Color” scenario, but it’s not not that.
- behavior
“Scent Walks”: Come On, All the Dogs Are Doing It
Why you should let your dog get all their sniffs out on a stroll.
Why you should let your dog get all their sniffs out on a stroll.
- behavior
Does Your Cat’s Fur Pattern Determine Their Personality?
It’s a little more complicated than that.
It’s a little more complicated than that.
- lifestyle
Do Dogs Have Besties?
They’re not exactly crafting friendship bracelets for each other, but dog bonds mean something.
They’re not exactly crafting friendship bracelets for each other, but dog bonds mean something.
- health
Is Your Usually Energetic Goofball of a Dog ... Depressed?
Blue is a good name for a dog — not a good mood.
Blue is a good name for a dog — not a good mood.
- lifestyle
Running With Your Dog Is Possible — It Doesn’t Just Happen in Photoshoots
You — yes you! — can be one of those fun people who runs with your dog. Just be smart about it.
You — yes you! — can be one of those fun people who runs with your dog. Just be smart about it.
- lifestyle
What Happens After You Sign a Petition Anyway?
Three animal rights attorneys on what it takes to ban puppy mills and other ways to get involved in animal advocacy.
Three animal rights attorneys on what it takes to ban puppy mills and other ways to get involved in animal advocacy.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
Zach Skow’s Dogs Saved His Life. Now He’s Returning the Favor
The founder of Marley’s Mutts and the Pawsitive Change Program on fighting for the underdog, creating hope for people and pets, and rescuing animals from California to Kabul.
The founder of Marley’s Mutts and the Pawsitive Change Program on fighting for the underdog, creating hope for people and pets, and rescuing animals from California to Kabul.
- lifestyle
6 Private Dog Parks for NYC’s Slobbery Social Elite
New York’s hottest clubs are members-only dog runs.
New York’s hottest clubs are members-only dog runs.
- lifestyle
Andrea Cáceres’ Art Captures the Pet Parent Condition
From mental health tips she learned from her dogs to the shame of running out of poop bags, her illustrations are playful and relatable.
From mental health tips she learned from her dogs to the shame of running out of poop bags, her illustrations are playful and relatable.