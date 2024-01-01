Articles by Linda Caradine
Linda Caradine
Linda Caradine founded Other Mothers, a Portland, Ore., animal rescue group devoted to pregnant dogs and their pups. In 2006 she received Oregon Humane Society’s Diamond Heart Hero award for her contribution to animal welfare.
- lifestyle
How to Start an Animal Rescue
If you are ready to take the plunge and start your own dog or cat rescue, this guide will help you set up a successful non-profit.
