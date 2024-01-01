Articles by LeeAnna Buis, CFTBS, FFCP
LeeAnna Buis, CFTBS, FFCP
LeeAnna Buis has adored cats her entire life and thought she knew them inside-out and sideways. But it wasn’t until she worked with a feline behavior consultant that she fully understood how incredible, complicated, and inspiring cats really are.
LeeAnna earned her certification through Animal Behavior Institute, earning the CFTBS designation. She is a certified Fear Free trainer, a training professional member of the Pet Professional Guild (PPG), and a member of both the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants (IAABC) and Cat Writer’s Association (CWA).
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Sleep at My Feet?
Other than the fact that they love you so very much.
Other than the fact that they love you so very much.
- behavior
Why Is My Cat So Kneady?
Among other things, “making biscuits” is a sign of affection. We’re not crying…
Among other things, “making biscuits” is a sign of affection. We’re not crying…