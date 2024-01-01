Articles by Kelly Conaboy
Kelly Conaboy
Kelly Conaboy is a writer and author whose work has been featured in New York Magazine, The New York Times, and The Atlantic. Her first book, The Particulars of Peter, is about her very particular dog, Peter. (Peter works primarily as a poet.)
- lifestyle
Does Your Attachment Style Affect How You Are as a Pet Parent?
You know you’ve wondered this...
You know you’ve wondered this...
- behavior
People Are Bad at Knowing When Their Cats Are Pissed, New Study Says
We can tell when cats are happy, but we’re pretty bad at figuring out when they’re not.
We can tell when cats are happy, but we’re pretty bad at figuring out when they’re not.
- lifestyle
Pet Parent Guilt Is Very Real—Here’s How to Stop Feeling So Bad About It
It’s a super common feeling, but it isn’t always healthy.
It’s a super common feeling, but it isn’t always healthy.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
The ASPCA Rescued 300 Mistreated Dogs Across Four States in Only 30 Days
Here’s how they were able to pull off this incredible feat.
Here’s how they were able to pull off this incredible feat.
- behavior
No, Your Dog Does Not Feel Guilt—Here’s What Those “Regretful” Looks Really Mean
Your pup doesn’t actually feel bad about eating your pizza.
Your pup doesn’t actually feel bad about eating your pizza.
- behavior
Nature vs. Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behavior?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality.
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality.
- lifestyle
3 Celebrity Dog Groomers Share Their Wildest Moments on the Job
A behind the scenes look at the fumbles, challenges, and everyday drama of professional dog grooming.
A behind the scenes look at the fumbles, challenges, and everyday drama of professional dog grooming.
- health
7 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)