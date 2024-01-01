Articles by Kathy Ewing
Kathy Ewing
Kathy Ewing has lived in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, for thirty-six years. Her writing has been published widely in the Cleveland Plain Dealer, The Millions, Cleveland Magazine, The Bark among others.
- health
8 Things Your Veterinarian Wishes You Wouldn’t Do
Common vet pet peeves, if you will.
- health
How to Care For Your Older Dog
Learn how to make their senior years as comfortable as possible.
