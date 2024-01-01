Articles by Kathy Davieds, DVM
Kathy Davieds, DVM has been a small-animal veterinarian for 25 years. Active in therapy-dog work, rescue and other canine endeavors, she is also founder of the Virginia Partnership for Animal Welfare and Support. She is currently owned by several uncropped Dobes.
Dog Arthritis Treatment: How to Relieve Arthritis Pain in Dogs
Tips for treating achy joints — from medications to massages.
Do Placebos Work on Animals?
Is it all in their heads?
