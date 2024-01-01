Articles by Katherina Audley
Katherina Audley
Katherina Audley is National Geographic Explorer and writer based in Oregon and Mexico. When she is not writing, she keeps busy running a community-driven whale research project in Mexico called Whales of Guerrero, hiking, cooking, gardening, and hunting for truffles with her dog and husband in the forests of Oregon and Washington.
- lifestyle
5 Dog-Friendly Oregon Beaches
All 363 miles of the state’s coastline are publicly accessible, and almost beaches all are pet-friendly.
All 363 miles of the state’s coastline are publicly accessible, and almost beaches all are pet-friendly.