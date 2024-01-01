Articles by Kate Sheofsky
Kate Sheofsky
Kate Sheofsky hails from San Francisco, where she developed a love of writing, Giants baseball, and houses she can’t afford. She currently lives in Portland, OR, and works as a freelance writer and content strategist. When not typing away on her laptop, she enjoys tooling around the city with her two rescue pups searching for tasty food and sunny patios.
- behavior
Separation Anxiety in Dogs
Does your dog freak out when you head for the door? Here’s some advice.
- nutrition
How to Get a Dog to Eat
You can’t appease a picky dog with fish fingers like you can with your toddler. Here are some things you can do
- behavior
10 Signs Your Dog Has Imprinted On You
This has nothing to do with a werewolf named Jacob in a series called Twilight, but here’s what it is all about.
- lifestyle
Ditch Your Guilt Over Getting a Second Dog
Change is hard, but that doesn’t mean you should feel bad.
- lifestyle
8 Questions to Ask Yourself When Choosing a Dog Breed
Find out which dog breed is right for your lifestyle.
- behavior | Why, Cat?!
Why is My Cat Twitching in Their Sleep?
Why do they do it? Here are the top three reasons your cat twitches in their sleep — from sweet dreams to scary spasms.
- nutrition
Why Is My Cat Not Eating? Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
A veterinary nutritionist explains why your cat isn’t eating and how to increase their appetite.
- lifestyle
Dog Park Etiquette: Dog Park Dos and Don’ts
New kid on the block? Follow this trainer’s tips before letting your pet run wild.
- behavior
Dog Training: How to Crate Train a Puppy
If you follow these tips, the whole process can go smoothly.
- lifestyle
How to Puppy Proof Your Home
Is your home a danger zone for a new dog? Follow these pro tips.
- lifestyle
How to Introduce Your New Dog to Your Kids
They’ll always remember their first childhood pet — this intro is just the beginning.
- nutrition
Unraveling the Grain-Free Dog Food Debate: Examining the Potential Link to Canine Heart Disease
The Wildest Collective member and integrative veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt shares advice on a sometimes controversial, always changing topic.
- health
You’ve Got a Summer-Lovin’ Pup. Here’s How to Keep Them Safe
Some like it hot (but not most dogs). Here are the season’s health hazards, from fleas to foxtails.
- lifestyle
Animal House: How to Intro a New Dog to Your Other Pets
Without turning your home into a circus.
- lifestyle
You’ve Got Company: How to Cohabitate with a New Dog
Boundaries, right? But if they end up sleeping in bed, that’s cool, too.
- nutrition
How Many Treats Is Too Many For Your Cat?
Despite what your cat thinks, jerky treats all day, every day, is not the answer.
- nutrition
A Digestible Guide to Healthy Dog Food
How to pick the right grub for your pup when there are So. Many. Choices.
- lifestyle
The Pros and Cons of Getting Your Dog Licensed
Spoiler: there are no cons.
- nutrition
How Many Treats Is Too Many?
The key to curbing mindless snacking — this is for your dog.
- nutrition
Some Like It Hot — The Benefits of Warming vs. Cooling Diets
Here’s how certain foods can balance your pet’s energy and even ease their allergies, according to Chinese medicine.
- behavior
Your Pet’s Behavioral Issues Might Be All in Their Gut
It’s a gut thing: Your dog’s GI issues could be linked to their mental health.
- health
Bulldogs and Other Flat-Faced Breeds Are Being Banned. Here’s Why
Breeds with those squished-in faces are charming — but their health issues are not.
- lifestyle
Paging Dr. Doggo
Your pup may know you’re sick before you do, a study says.
- health
Human Foods Toxic to Dogs — From A-Z
Even if they ain’t too proud to beg…
- lifestyle
How to Find the Dog Sitter Your Dog Deserves
Nobody loves your dog like you love your dog. But wouldn’t it be great if your dog sitter was a close second?
- behavior
Does Your Pet Need Therapy?
Dogs and cats can’t read self-help books, so a veterinary behaviorist explains how your pet may benefit from being in treatment.
- lifestyle
Go Figure, Pets Are the Best Defense Against Kids’ Allergies
This one’s for you, human parents-to-be.
- behavior
How to Train Your Dog for a Day At the Office
July 24 is National Take Your Dog to Work Day. Dog trainer Robert Haussman shares his tips for how to teach your pup to be your favorite co-worker.
- lifestyle
The Dirt on Dog-Proofing Your Yard
10 steps to a safe outdoor space. Landscaper not required.
- lifestyle
Why Do I Have to Pay an Adoption Fee?
If you’re helping out a homeless pet, shouldn’t that be worth a freebie? The reality is, it costs a lot of money to care for shelter animals and to keep a shelter clean and safe.
- lifestyle
Get the Inside Scoop on Adoption Applications
Ready to take the plunge? Here’s everything you need to know about applying to adopt a pet.
- health
Wondering How Big Your Puppy or Kitten Is Gonna Get?
We know, our pets grow up too fast. But seriously, how fast is too fast (or slow)? The Wildest and Waltham Petcare Science Institute created a simple tool to help your new pet’s growth stay on track.
- lifestyle
The Race to Find a Back-to-Work Dog Walker
Who will love your dog like their own (for 30 minutes per day).
- nutrition
Raw Food Diets for Cats: An Explainer
Cats are obligate carnivores — that we know. But do they need to eat like wild animals? We asked a holistic vet about the pros and cons of primal diets.
- nutrition
The Scoop on Human-Grade Dog Food
For starters, yes, it’s good enough to eat.
- lifestyle
Working Pet Parent? Doggie Daycare to the Rescue!
Find one they love, but not so much they won’t wanna come home.
