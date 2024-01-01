Articles by Karen Fine, DVM, CVA
Karen Fine, DVM, CVA
Karen Fine is a holistic veterinarian who practices integrative medicine and operates her own house-call practice in Worcester, Mass. Her free “Guide to Writing a Pet Obituary” is available on her website.
- health
10 Tips for Navigating Tough Decisions About Your Pet
Lessons on how to cope with a serious health diagnosis.
Lessons on how to cope with a serious health diagnosis.
- health
How Vets Figure Out What’s Going on With Your Pet
Relying on more than just tests, here’s what veterinarians do to help their patients.
Relying on more than just tests, here’s what veterinarians do to help their patients.