Articles by Karen Atlas, PT, MPT, CCRT
Karen Atlas, PT, MPT, CCRT
Karen Atlas is a licensed physical therapist certified in canine rehabilitation in Santa Barbara, Calif. She is the founder of Atlas Rehabilitation for Canines (ARC). She is dedicated to serving her community with compassionate rehab services and providing educational opportunities to fellow rehab specialists.
- health
Does Your Dog Need Physical Therapy?
Everything you need to know about canine physical rehabilitation.
