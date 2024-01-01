Articles by Julie Zeilinger
Julie Zeilinger
Julie Zeilinger is a NYC-based writer and editor whose writing has been published in Marie Claire, Vox, HuffPost, Forbes, and other publications. She is also the author of two books: College 101: A Girl’s Guide to Freshman Yearopens in a new tab (2014) and A Little F’d Up: Why Feminism Is Not a Dirty Wordopens in a new tab (2012). She is the mom to Baloo, a two-year-old Bichpoo and foster mom to dogs via Badass Animal Rescueopens in a new tab.
- lifestyle
How to Help the Rescue Pets Who Seem to Be Stuck at Shelters Forever
And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
No Dogs Left Behind Faces Harsh Realities to Save the Pups Who Need It Most
The rescue organization’s founder Jeff Berri needs your help to save dogs from horrific conditions and giving them a much-deserved new start.
- lifestyle
How One New York City Domestic Violence Shelter Aims to Expand Care to Survivors’ Pets
The New York-based organization wants domestic violence shelters across the country to house and provide for pets, too.
- lifestyle
7 Ways Student Loan Debt Relief Could Have Benefitted Pets
The Biden administration’s plan has been blocked by SCOTUS. Here’s how pets’ lives could have been better if their parents had extra cash.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Pirate the Pit Bull Is Asha Leo’s “Person”
How the Pit Bull advocate is bolstered by her Instagram-famous psychiatric support dog.
- lifestyle
Where Have All the Fosters Gone?
This is the Paula Cole parody that rescue orgs are singing as they struggle to find people to foster pets.
- lifestyle
These Organizations Support Domestic Violence Survivors and Their Pets
Learn how you can support their efforts.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
How The Animal Pad Rescued 111 Doodles From a Backyard Breeder
Further proof that you can — and should — adopt rescued designer dogs.
- health
We Need to Talk: There’s a Serious Veterinarian Shortage Right Now
As a pet parent, the best thing you can do is be nice.
- behavior
Your Dog’s Trauma Triggers Are Everywhere. Fear-Free Training Can Help
“America’s Veterinarian” and the founder of Fear Free Pets, Dr. Marty Becker, on how this method makes vet visits, training sessions, and grooming appointments less stressful for pets.
- health
Monkeypox Has Been Found in a Dog: Here’s What You Need to Know
A key number to remember here: 21.
