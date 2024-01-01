Articles by Julia Lane, CPDT-KA
Julia Lane, CPDT-KA
Julia Lane owns Spot On K9 Sports, a training facility in the Chicago area, and offers online dog-sport coaching. She is the author of several travel books, and her byline has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Poets & Writers and elsewhere.
- lifestyle
Did You Know 25% of Shelter Dogs Are Purebred?
If your heart is set on a purebred pup, start your search at breed-specific rescue organizations.
- behavior
How’s Your Dog Feeling? Check Their Tail
If your dog’s tail is wagging “to the left, to the left,” as Beyoncé says, it could mean they’re anxious.
- behavior
Training Your Dog to Do Tricks Gives You More Than Bragging Rights
Trick training increases their focus and gives your relationship a boost.
- behavior
Think Your Dog Can Be an Obedience Champ?
You don’t have to look like you belong on Best in Show to be a contender.
- behavior
Does Your Dog Have a Nose For Scent Training?
This sounds like a competition show waiting to happen.
- lifestyle
“Urban Herding” Can Burn Your Dog’s Energy
If your dog needs a job, trainers recommend Treibball.
- behavior
Sometimes You Just Gotta Dance — With Your Dog
If your pet’s got moves, canine freestyle is the dog sport you didn’t know you needed.
- health
My Dog Is Heartworm Positive: Signs, Diagnosis, and Treatments
If heartworm happened to my dog, it can happen to yours.
- behavior
How Online Training Supports Dog Owners and Dog Trainers
The virtual dog-training revolution is here.
- lifestyle
Tracking Down Dog Fun: Chicago
- lifestyle
Midnight Circus: Rescue Dogs Steal the Show
Rescue Pit Bulls steal the show and create community in neighborhood parks.
- lifestyle
Bringing Dog Services to Your Door
A growing number of pet professionals are making house calls.
