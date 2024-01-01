Articles by Jeremy Gundel
Jeremy Gundel
Jeremy Gundel is a writer and comedian from New York City. He’s a veteran performer at the Magnet Theater, been a featured contributor for CollegeHumor, McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, and performed stand-up in bars, basements, and basements of bars. He lives with his wife and two freeloading cats.
- lifestyle
The 10 Best Non-Toxic House Plants for Cats
Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These will do them no harm.
- shopping
The Ultimate Shopping List for Your New Cat
It’s National Kitten Day! Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
How Flatbush Cats Is Saving Brooklyn’s Strays
Ad agency strategist Will Zweigart founded a nonprofit to tackle the neighborhood’s street cat epidemic.
