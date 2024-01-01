Articles by Jennifer Gauntt
Jennifer Gauntt
Jennifer Gauntt, MA, is the communications director at Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, where she covers scientific advancements in pet heath and behavior. This story was originally published by Pet Talk, a service of the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University. Original stories can be viewed on the web at vetmed.tamu.edu/news/pet-talkopens in a new tab. May be edited for style and length.
- health
They’re Just Like Us: Dogs Get Gingivitis
Dogs can suffer from gum disease, too. Here’s how to prevent it.
- health
How to Take Care of a Senior Dog
As dogs age, it’s important to recognize both physical and mental changes they may be experiencing.
- health
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
This National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, here are pro tips to help make sure your pet isn’t packing on too many pounds.
- health
A Pain in the Ear: What to Know About Dog Ear Infections
Dogs are especially at risk for ear infections. Here’s what to look out for.
- health
What’s This Weird Red Bump On My Dog’s Eye?
That would be a cherry eye, and you’ll want to see your vet.
- health
Uveitis in Dogs: Managing Eye Inflammation
This natural remedy may prove to be a key for managing symptoms without side effects.
- health
Heart Murmurs in Dogs: Canine Cardiac Murmurs
When there’s an extra whooshing sound as the heart beats, that’s a heart murmur. Here’s what you need to know.
