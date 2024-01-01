Articles by Jeannette Cooperman
Jeannette Cooperman
Jeannette Cooperman has written several nonfiction books and a murder mystery, A Circumstance of Blood (Endeavour Press, 2015)—and yes, there’s a dog in it. She was a staff writer at St. Louis Magazine. She goes home to a century-old farmhouse in Waterloo, Ill., where she and her husband live with a standard poodle named Louie.
- behavior
How to Pet a Dog — Yes, You Do Need Lessons
There’s a difference between being affectionate and being annoying.
- lifestyle
Senior Dogs Need New Tricks to Stay Healthy In Body and Mind
Tuning in to your senior’s needs.
