Jazmin "Sunny" Murphy· The Wildest · The Wildest

Skip to main content

Articles by Jazmin "Sunny" Murphy

Jazmin Murphy

Jazmin "Sunny" Murphy

Jazmin "Sunny" Murphy is a science communicator. Since 2015, she's been producing life science content in easy-to-understand language. You can learn more about her and her science writing and reporting work on her website Black Flower Writing Services.

Most Popular