Articles by Jane Brackman, PhD
Jane Brackman, PhD
Jane Brackman, PhD, is an authority on the cultural history of canine domestication and the author of two books on pets in 19th-century America.
- lifestyle
Do English Bulldogs Face Extinction?
One of the most popular breeds in the world is also one of the least genetically diverse, causing huge implications for the breed.
- health
Cancer in Dogs: A Large-Scale Study Offers Hope
Research on Golden Retrievers may help reduce the risk of cancer in all dogs.
- behavior
Are There Differences Between Guide Dog Breeds?
From puppy to partner, guide dogs are a special breed.
- nutrition
Everything You Need to Know About Your Dog’s Gut Microbiome
Microscopic organisms may reveal pathways to better health for your pet.
- lifestyle
The Debate on Canine Domestication
Your dog’s origin story.
- behavior
Why Breed Standards Don’t Work
Breeders, judges, and historians talk about breed standards — learn how they’re supposed to work and why they don’t.
