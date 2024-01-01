Articles by Jamie Whittenburg, DVM
Jamie Whittenburg, DVM
Dr. Jamie Whittenburg graduated from Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine (DVM). She opened her own hospital, Kingsgate Animal Hospital, in Lubbock, TX, and is a veterinarian writer for Senior Tail Waggers.
- health
If You Have a Desert Dog, Valley Fever Should Be on Your Mind
Dogs sniffing around in the dry soils of the Southwest are prone to this unique fungal disease.
