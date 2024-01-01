Articles by Grisha Stewart, MA, CPDT-KA
Grisha Stewart, MA, CPDT-KA
Grisha Stewart is an author, international speaker and dog trainer specializing in reactivity and empowered socialization. Her books include The Official Ahimsa Dog Training Manual:
A Practical, Force-Free Guide to Problem Solving & Manners and Behavior Adjustment Training 2.0: New Practical Techniques for Fear, Frustration, and Aggression in Dogs.
- behavior
The B.A.T. Dog Training Method Is What’s Up
Behavior Adjustment Training (B.A.T.) will keep your dog calm in any situation. For real.
