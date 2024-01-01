Articles by Fiorella Valdesolo
Fiorella Valdesolo
Fiorella Valdesolo is a writer, editor, brand and creative consultant. She’s worked with New York, Elle, The Wall Street Journal, T, Glamour, Vogue, Women's Health, Nylon, Style.comopens in a new tab, Net-a-Porter, and Domino, among others. She is the cofounder and editor-in-chief of the independent food magazine Gather Journal and the author of Pretty: The Nylon Book of Beauty. She lives in Brooklyn with her partner Nate and daughter Aluna. Her dream interview remains Stevie Nicks.
- lifestyle
FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support.
- lifestyle
If You Spot Linda Rodin, Winky Is Not Far Behind
The New York fashion icon’s Poodle is often recognized more often than her.
- lifestyle
The Story Behind the Iconic Cat Eye
This feline-inspired makeup trend continues to reign supreme.
- lifestyle
How Fashion Historian Laura Helms Earned Her Nickname “Laurakitty”
The sartorial curator named her pet clothing line after one of her cats, Marshmallow, but their inspiration on her career hardly stops there...
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Kat Dennings On Her Pet Doppelgänger, Millie, Cat TV & the Cat Lady on “Dollface”
“We’re supposed to be quote-unquote scared of becoming a cat lady, but really what does that even mean? Being a strong independent person who loves cats? That sounds awesome.”
- lifestyle
Pet Tattoos Are the New Couples Ink
Tattoo artist Evan Kim on why pet ink is the ultimate (and unregrettable) homage. Plus, 15 of the raddest dog and “cattoos” on the Gram.
- lifestyle
Animal Instincts: Entering the Realm of Pet Psychics
Animal communicators in NYC and LA illuminate us on what your pets are really thinking.
