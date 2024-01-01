Articles by Emma Bowdrey, ISCP
Emma Bowdrey is an ISCP-trained Dog Trainer based in Prague, where she lives with her adopted greyhound, Swift. Emma has worked with dogs since gaining her qualification in Canine Behaviour & Psychology and now runs her own business - Four Long Legs. Emma uses positive reinforcement methods to make each hound a happy one.
- health
Scooting After Pooping: Weird Things Dogs Do Explained
Dog trainer Emma Bowdrey helps explain this common canine behavior.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Freak Out When I Wake Them Up?
“Let sleeping dogs lie” is more than just a confusing old saying.
- behavior
My Dog Sleeps All Day—Is That Normal?
Dogs need more sleep than humans. Here’s how much is healthy.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Turn Into a Statue on Walks?
Suddenly, your neighborhood sidewalk has some new installation art: your frozen dog.
- behavior
Crotch Sniffing: Crude or Customary?
Is it time to teach your dog some boundaries?
