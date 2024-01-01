Articles by E.B. Bartels
E.B. Bartels
E.B. Bartels is a nonfiction writer, a former Newtonville Booksopens in a new tab bookseller, and a GrubStreetopens in a new tab instructor, with an MFA from Columbia University. She is the author of Good Grief: On Loving Pets, Here and Hereafteropens in a new tab, a narrative nonfiction book about loving and losing animals. E.B. lives in Massachusetts with her husband, Richie, and their many, many pets.
This article was originally published on Slate.com and has been repurposed for The Wildest and lightly edited for style.
- lifestyle
Ashes to Ashes, Pet to Plant
The founders of Pleia, a startup that practices pet composting, on this method of honoring pets after death.
The founders of Pleia, a startup that practices pet composting, on this method of honoring pets after death.