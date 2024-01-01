E.B. Bartels· The Wildest · The Wildest

E.B. Bartels is a nonfiction writer, a former Newtonville Books bookseller, and a GrubStreet instructor, with an MFA from Columbia University. She is the author of Good Grief: On Loving Pets, Here and Hereafter, a narrative nonfiction book about loving and losing animals. E.B. lives in Massachusetts with her husband, Richie, and their many, many pets.

This article was originally published on Slate.com and has been repurposed for The Wildest and lightly edited for style.

