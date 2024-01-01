Anni Laffitte, PhD, is a Specialist Research Scientist working in sensory science at Waltham Petcare Science Institute in the UK. Waltham is the global science centre for Mars Petcare. Anni has a PhD in Biochemistry and Food Science, and has been working on understanding human and animal taste perception for nearly ten years. Although she doesn't have a pet of her own for now, she loves to cuddle friends’ and family’s pets at every possible occasion. In her free time she enjoys spending time with her family, knitting, travelling and reading.