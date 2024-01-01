Articles by Dr Anne Quain, BSc
Dr Anne Quain, BSc
Anne Fawcett is a member of the Australian Veterinary Association. She has worked as both a locum veterinarian and a volunteer with the RSPCA NSW. She is a companion animal veterinarian and treats all companion animals including brachycephalic dogs.
- health
Vets Can Do More To Reduce The Suffering of Flat-Faced Dog Breeds
Veterinarians must do more to discourage the breeding of animals with conditions known to seriously compromise their welfare.
