Articles by Dr. Alycia Washington, DVM, MS
Dr. Alycia Washington, DVM, MS
Alycia Washington, DVM, is a small animal emergency veterinarian based in North Carolina. She works as a relief veterinarianopens in a new tab and provides services to numerous emergency and specialty hospitals. Dr. Washington is also a children’s book author and freelance writer with a focus on veterinary medicine. She has a special fondness for turtles, honey bees, and penguins — none of which she treats. In her free time, Dr. Washington enjoys travel, good food, and good enough coffee.
- health
5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Kitten
What to expect from birth to 16 months.
- health
Can Puppies Lose Their Teeth? Baby Teeth In Puppies
Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.
- health
Why Does My Dog Throw Up Yellow Bile?
It’s not a pretty sight, but it’s important to know what’s going on.
- health
Why Does My Cat Drool?
Dogs rule, cats drool. Like, that’s normal, right?
- health
Why Do My Dog’s Farts Smell So Bad?
Well, for one thing, you should know about “garbage gut.”
- health
Can Dogs Get Pimples? Causes, Symptoms, and Treatments
Time to go to the doggie dermatologist!
- health
Can Dogs Get Fevers?
What to do to help them cool down and feel better.
- health
Kidney Disease in Cats: Symptoms, Signs, and Treatments
If you notice some of these things, talk to your vet.
- health
Ringworms in Cats: Symptoms, Treatment, and Prognosis
Well, it’s not a fun thing to deal with, for starters.
- health
Diabetes in Cats: Symptoms, Treatments, and Prognosis
Here are the signs to look out for.
- health
Why Does My Cat Have Dandruff? Common Causes and Treatments
Ever heard of “walking dandruff?” Yep, that’s what we said.
- health
Can Cats Get Pink Eye? The Signs, Symptoms, and Treatments
The answer isn’t cute, but here’s how to help your kitty.
- health
Can Cats Get Lice?
The short answer: Yes. Here’s how you deal with it.
- health
How to Care for Your Bleeding Dog
Don’t freak out—here’s what to do.
- health
What Medication Can You Give Your Dog for Anxiety?
Here are some options your vet can help you consider.
- lifestyle
The 10 Best Non-Toxic House Plants for Cats
Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These will do them no harm.
- health
How to Brush Your Cat’s Teeth
It sounds like a daunting task, but here are some helpful steps to take.
- lifestyle
The 10 Best Non-Toxic House Plants for Dogs
Brb, running out to buy air plants and succulents.
- health
Should You Give Your Pet Heartworm Prevention in the Winter?
Here’s why it’s best to stay on top of things, even when the temps are low.
- health
What Is Fading Kitten Syndrome?
Newborn kittens give you lots to worry about. Know the signs of this particular condition.
- behavior
Why Do Dogs Chew Their Paws?
And when will it stop?
- health
Can Dogs Get Frostbite?
Yep, all those warnings your mom gave you as a kid apply to your dog, too. Learn how to keep your pup safe in the cold.
- health
Natural Remedies for Dry Skin: How to Help Dry Skin on Dogs
Spoiler: These at-home remedies are probably already in your pantry.
- health
Why Is My Cat Bleeding From Their Anus?
It’s not a pretty problem to have, but it’s important to know how to treat this condition.
- health
What Are Cat Pheromones and How Do They Work?
Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs.
- health
Why Is My Cat Breathing Heavy?
This can happen over time or very suddenly. Either way, it’s important to learn more about this symptom.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Mango?
The delicious fruit is safe in moderation.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Shrimp?
Is your pup a seafood fan? Find out everything you need to know about feeding them shrimp.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Broccoli?
Find out how to safely get your pup their greens.
- behavior
Why Do Dogs’ Eyes Glow in the Dark?
The reason for your midnight jump-scare? Turns out it’s just your dog’s spooky eyes.
- behavior
Male vs. Female Cats: What Are the Differences?
There’s more to it than what you learned in health class.
- health
Common Eye Problems in Dogs and How to Treat Them
Your dog sees you as their best friend, so keep those eyes healthy.
- health
Common Health Conditions in Shelter Dogs That Really Aren’t a Big Deal
Seriously, everything on this list is super treatable.
- health
Yes, You Should Spay/Neuter Your Cat. Here’s Why
A veterinarian breaks down how it keeps your pet healthy and curbs kitten overpopulation.
- health
Dog Vision: What Do Dogs See?
Those soulful eyes mean everything to you—learn all about them.
- health
Are Spider Plants Toxic to Cats?
Learn what you should do if your “spider babies” and cat baby interact.
- health
Certain Flea and Tick Meds Can Cause Adverse Reaction in Pets, FDA Warns
Some preventatives have been linked to neurological issues, like stumbling, seizures, and twitching in dogs and cats. Here’s what you need to know.
- behavior
My Dog Sleeps All Day—Is That Normal?
Dogs need more sleep than humans. Here’s how much is healthy.
- behavior
What Is Dog Trancing? Why Your Dog Appears Hypnotized By Hanging Objects
When they’re “ghost-walking” outside of Halloween, they could have trance-like syndrome, or TLS.
- health
Are Snake Plants Toxic to My Cat?
If you have a beloved snake plant, this answer will be a bummer.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Your Dog Eat Watermelon?
Yep, you can share watermelon with your pup — but there are a few safety tips to keep in mind.
- health
Are Snake Plants Toxic to My Dog?
Just get a new dog? Might be time to find a new home for your snake plant.
- health
When Should You Spay or Neuter Your Dog?
The research is confusing — here are some guidelines.
- health
What to Do If Your Cat Gets Stung By a Bee
It’s not always as simple as scraping out the stinger. Find out everything you need to know.
- health
What Should Your Dog’s Temperature Be? A Step-by-Step Guide on Taking Your Dog’s Temperature at Home
Don’t be scared. Follow these steps.
- health
Step-by-Step Guide: Expressing Dog Anal Glands Safely and Effectively at Home
Yeah, it’s super gross — but your pup will thank you.
- health
6 Common Health Concerns in Senior Cats
How to spot and how to treat them.
- health
Can Dogs Take Aspirin? A Guide to Dog Pain Medication
There are safer alternatives, and you should always, always check with a vet before giving your pup anything.
- health
Gabapentin for Dog Seizures: Treatment, Dosage, and Side Effects
Everything you need to know about the anti-seizure medication.
- health
Cats Lifespan: How Long Do Cats Live? And What to Expect
They are the absolute light of your life. Here’s how you can help them live as close to forever as possible.
- health
It’s All a Little Poopy: Toxoplasmosis in Cats
Scoop cat poop early and often — and keep their poop away from your garden.
- health
How to Treat Intestinal Blockages in Cats
If you see a string sticking out from, uh, behind, never, ever, ever pull on it.
- health
What to Know About Tapeworms in Cats
What to look for and how to treat this (and be able to eat rice again).
- health
5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Puppy
It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add “four little paws to run around your house” to the title.
- health
Does My Cat Have Zits?
Paging Dr. Pimple Popper, DVM. Until then, a vet has tips on how to treat your cat’s acne.
- health
What to Know About Runny Noses in Cats
Nasal discharge doesn’t sound cute, but you need to know what to look out for.
- health
Why Is My Cat So Damn Thirsty?
No, not like that. They’re literally drinking a lot of water. Here’s when you should be worried.
- health
Now, Something No One Wants to Talk About: Cat Cancer
Veterinarian Dr. Alycia Washington breaks down the four most common types of cancer in cats, from how to spot the early signs to how to treat them.
- health
Should Your Cat Go to the ER?
Here are six good reasons to haul tail to the emergency room.
- health
Cat Jumping Off the Literal Walls? They Could Have Hyperthyroidism
Everything you need to know about the common disease.
- health
Is Your Cat Full of Sh*t?
Seriously, though—here’s how to deal with cat constipation.
- health
Your Cat Is Gagging. Should You Panic?
It’s not always an emergency — but it could be.
- health
9 Diseases You Can (and Definitely Can’t) Catch From Your Dog
Here’s what you can scratch off your “Worry About This” list.
- health
Why Is My Cat Coughing?
You thought it was a hairball, but nothing’s coming up…
