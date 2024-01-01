Articles by Corrin Wallis, PhD
Corrin Wallis, PhD
Corrin Wallis is a Senior Research Scientist at Mars Petcare. She has a degree in Microbiology with genetics and a PhD in molecular virology. She worked for 10 years as a postdoctoral researcher in academia and then joined the research team at Waltham. She currently works in the Microbiome team performing fundamental research to progress understanding of oral health problems in dogs and cats.
- health
Do Small Dogs Have Bigger Dental Issues?
A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease.
A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease.