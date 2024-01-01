Articles by Colleen Stinchcombe
Colleen Stinchcombe
Colleen Stinchcombe lives near Seattle, WA, where she works as a writer, editor, and content strategist. Her two rescue pups wish she were a professional ball-thrower.
- behavior
Why Do Dogs Eat Poop?
What to do when your dog has questionable tastes.
What to do when your dog has questionable tastes.
- nutrition
The Best Training Treats for Dogs in 2024
The most mouth-watering treats for training your pup.
The most mouth-watering treats for training your pup.
- behavior
Does Your Dog Need Anti-Anxiety Meds?
How to cope with dog anxiety—from training to medication.
How to cope with dog anxiety—from training to medication.
- health
Why Is My Dog Coughing?
Seven reasons to be concerned when your dog is coughing.
Seven reasons to be concerned when your dog is coughing.
- health
Why is My Dog Shaking? Causes and Treatment
A vet explains why the weather isn’t always to blame.
A vet explains why the weather isn’t always to blame.
- behavior
What to Expect at Puppy Socialization Classes
A dog behaviorist schools us on why puppy classes are more about socializing than getting straight As.
A dog behaviorist schools us on why puppy classes are more about socializing than getting straight As.
- behavior
Here’s the Potty Training Game Plan You’ve Been Waiting For
Seven tips you’ll want to pay attention to.
Seven tips you’ll want to pay attention to.
- behavior
Walk With Me—How to Leash Train a Puppy
Don’t let your new dog walk you.
Don’t let your new dog walk you.
- lifestyle
Dog Walking 101: How Often You Should Walk Your Dog
Your dog may need more exercise than you think, according to two vets and a behaviorist.
Your dog may need more exercise than you think, according to two vets and a behaviorist.
- health
Tricks to Get Your Dog to Swallow a Pill
5 vet-approved techniques to make it go down easy.
5 vet-approved techniques to make it go down easy.