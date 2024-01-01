Articles by Bailey Freeman
Bailey Freeman
Bailey Freeman lives in Nashville, TN, where she works as a freelance writer, editor, content creator, and circus artist. You didn't read that wrong — when she's not writing about the world around her, she works as an aerialist and instructor (in a circus tent and everything). She's also a big fan of travel, the outdoors, and neon hair dye.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Bite Me?
Don’t live in fear of your feline overlord.
- health
Yep, Kittens Need Vaccines (Even Indoor Ones)
A vet gets the facts straight.
- nutrition
Behind the Brand: Cat Person
The burgeoning start-up is creating cat food and furniture for modern pet parents.
- health
Let the Cat Fur Fly
A professional groomer sheds some light on how to keep cat hair under control.
