Anna Ford
Anna has worked in media relations for 15 years, including within various Government departments and as the senior press officer to the Director of Public Prosecutions. Directly before joining the Institute, Anna was a Media Relations Manager at the University of Sussex where she promoted research on topics including anti-corruption measures, hate crime legislation and quantum physics. Anna has an English Literature degree from the University of York, and a Graduate Diploma in Law.
- behavior
Study Says “Slow Blinking” at Your Cat Helps You Bond
A team of psychologists at the Universities of Sussex and Portsmouth have discovered the key to building a bond with cats.
