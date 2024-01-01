Andrew is a professional animal photographer who specializes in cats. His work has been used across digital and print — from National Geographic to Good Morning America, and he’s the author of Shop Cats of New York (2019), Cats on Catnip (2018), and How to Take Awesome Photos of Cats (2020). He lives in San Diego, where he and his partner, Hannah Shaw, a.k.a. “kitten lady opens in a new tab ,” run Orphan Kitten Club opens in a new tab .