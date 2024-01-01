Articles by Andie Cusick
Andie Cusick
Andie Cusick is a writer and editor who has lived and worked in New York, London, and Berlin. She has over a decade of experience across a diverse range of lifestyle publications and brands. Cusick is currently the Editorial Director at Freunde von Freundenopens in a new tab, was head of PR for Urban Outfitters and former Associate Editor at NYLON Magazine.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Important: Gauntlett Cheng Once Had a Very Versatile Cat Model Their Dog Clothes
The talent!
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Chopping It Up with Wellness Guru Jasmine Hemsley, Julie, Arji & Mr. Bims
“They gather around when they see us setting up a sound bath — they can sense a calming energy and want chill-out time with us.”
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Wild Ones: Kim-Joy, Inki & Mochi
The quirky, Insta-famous baker and The Great British Bake-Off star on her adopted kitten littermates and their fascination with watching her knead dough.
- lifestyle
I’m with the Band: Heike Schneider-Matzigkeit Photographs Rock Stars & Dogs
The Berlin-based artist has shot Amy Winehouse and Iggy Pop. Her new gig is taking portraits of creatives and their pets.
