Alison Wu is the founder of Wu Haus, a holistic lifestyle brand and a place where she shares what inspires her in the realms of food, travel, wellness, style and design. She also collaborates with makers and artists to create intentional products meant for the home and to be worn. She lives in Mexico City with her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Tilly.
- lifestyle
How Alison Wu’s Dog Is a Positive Force for Her Mental Health
The lifestyle blogger and creative director’s Spaniel helps her stay grounded:
“When life gets inevitably turbulent, Tilly offers me much-needed stability, support, and calm.”
