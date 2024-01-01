Stephen Quandt, Feline Training and Behavior Specialist
Stephen Quandt is the founder of Stephen Quandt Feline Behavior Associates, LLC, and is a Feline Training and Behavior Specialist certified through the Animal Behavior Institute (ABI). He is a professional cat behaviorist with over 20 years of experience working with cats in private consultations, animal shelters and in the field.
A background of nationwide rescue work with the ASPCA greatly enriched his empathy with communities of cat lovers in need of help. His current work with the Animal Care Centers of NYC advances that compassionate connection. See more hereopens in a new tab and @catbehaviorhelpopens in a new tab.
