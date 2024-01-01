Stephen Quandt, Feline Training and Behavior Specialist Stephen Quandt, Feline Training and Behavior Specialist

Stephen Quandt is the founder of Stephen Quandt Feline Behavior Associates, LLC, and is a Feline Training and Behavior Specialist certified through the Animal Behavior Institute (ABI). He is a professional cat behaviorist with over 20 years of experience working with cats in private consultations, animal shelters and in the field.