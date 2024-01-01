DVM, DABVP · The Wildest

Stephen Gardner, DVM, DABVP

DVM, DABVP

    Articles featuring Stephen Gardner, DVM, DABVP

    golden retriever dog looks out window
    health

    Cancer in Dogs: A Primer on Canine Cancers

    The word cancer can set alarm bells, turn down the volume by brushing up on cancer basics.

    A German Shepherd sitting on a bridge outside.
    health

    Understanding Hemangiosarcoma in Dogs: Blood Vessel Cancer in Dogs

    A common canine cancer, described

    A greyhound dog lying on a bed with its paws draped over a persons lap.
    health

    Understanding the Signs and Risks of Canine Osteosarcoma

    Osteosarcoma in dogs can strike various parts of their body, from the limbs to the jawbone. Don't delay, learn about the causes and impact of osteosarcoma on your pup.

    A woman hugging a black lab in her arms.
    health

    Everything to Know About Canine Mast Cell Tumors to Keep From Freaking Out

    The sooner you catch this common cancer, the better your chances are for giving your dog many more happy, healthy years.