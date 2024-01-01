Mikel Delgado, CAAB, CCBC Mikel Delgado, CAAB, CCBC

Dr. Mikel Maria Delgado is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist and Certified Cat Behavior Consultant who has been working with cats professionally for over 20 years. She worked as a cat behavior specialist at the San Francisco SPCA for eight years before co-founding Feline Minds, where she offers assistance for cat owners, animal shelters, and corporations.

Mikel completed her PhD in animal behavior and cognition at UC Berkeley, and was a postdoc at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, where she researched the social and feeding behaviors of cats and the health and behavior of orphaned neonatal kittens. She is author of the book “Play with Your Cat!” (2024, Tarcher/Perigee) and co-authored the 2017 book “Total Cat Mojo,” with Jackson Galaxy. Mikel lives in Sacramento, CA with her boyfriend and their three cats: Ruby, Coriander, and Professor Scribbles.