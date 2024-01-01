LeeAnna Buis, CFTBS, FFCP · The Wildest

LeeAnna Buis, CFTBS, FFCP

    LeeAnna Buis has adored cats her entire life and thought she knew them inside-out and sideways. But it wasn’t until she worked with a feline behavior consultant that she fully understood how incredible, complicated, and inspiring cats really are.

    LeeAnna earned her certification through Animal Behavior Institute, earning the CFTBS designation. She is a certified Fear Free® trainer, a training professional member of the Pet Professional Guild (PPG), and a member of both the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants (IAABC) and Cat Writer’s Association (CWA).

    Cat sleeping at woman's feet in bed.
    behavior

    Why Does My Cat Sleep at My Feet?

    Other than the fact that they love you so very much.

    Cat kneading pet parent
    behavior

    Why Is My Cat So Kneady?

    Among other things, “making biscuits” is a sign of affection. We’re not crying…

    A rescue cat on a longtail fishing boat looks at the water for fish in Thailand.
    behavior

    Can Cats Swim? What You Need to Know

    More importantly: Do they want to?

    Pregnant woman with his brown and white cat on her lap.
    behavior

    Can Cats Sense Pregnancy?

    There could be a reason they seem to be a little more obsessed with you than usual.