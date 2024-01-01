Dr. Ray Spragley, DVM, CVA, CCRT Dr. Ray Spragley, DVM, CVA, CCRT Website

Dr. Ray Spragley is the founder of Zen Dog Veterinary Care, a house-call veterinary practice providing pets in New York City and Westchester, New York, with integrative and end-of-life care. He earned his doctor of veterinary medicine (DVM) at Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and completed his clinical training at The Ohio State University.

He is certified in both acupuncture and physical rehabilitation for pets. His professional interests include pain management in osteoarthritis, intervertebral disk disease(IVDD), and non-surgical management of cranial cruciate ligament tears.