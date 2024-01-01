Dr. Amy Fox, DVM
Articles featuring Dr. Amy Fox, DVM
nutrition|Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Rib Bones?
It’s about to be barbecue season, but that doesn’t mean your pup should take part.
nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Broccoli?
They shouldn’t share your broccoli cheddar soup, but...
nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Potatoes?
They just want a little bite...
nutrition
When Can a Puppy Eat Solid Food?
Yes, a question that also applies to human babies.
nutrition
Can a Kitten Eat Dry Food?
And when can they have it?