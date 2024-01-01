Dr. Amy Fox · The Wildest

Dr. Amy Fox cuddling a dog

Dr. Amy Fox, DVM

Dr. Amy Fox

    Articles featuring Dr. Amy Fox, DVM

    Dog licking mouth looking at a pile of bbq ribs on the table.
    nutrition|Can My Dog Eat This?

    Can Dogs Eat Rib Bones?

    It’s about to be barbecue season, but that doesn’t mean your pup should take part.

    Woman offering broccoli to her black cat.
    nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?

    Can Cats Eat Broccoli?

    They shouldn’t share your broccoli cheddar soup, but...

    Cat sniffing French fries on dinner table.
    nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?

    Can Cats Eat Potatoes?

    They just want a little bite...

    Woman feeds her beagle puppy some kibble.
    nutrition

    When Can a Puppy Eat Solid Food?

    Yes, a question that also applies to human babies.

    Kitten eating dry food from a bowl.
    nutrition

    Can a Kitten Eat Dry Food?

    And when can they have it?