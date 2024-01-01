Danielle Vrabel, CPDT-KA
Danielle Vrabel is a dog trainer who has earned her CPDT-KA in 2020. Danielle is a proud pet mom of five pets: two dogs, two cats, and a corn snake. Danielle has fostered over 10 dogs and 15 cats/kittens as well as helped train shelter dogs before they are adopted. Both of Danielle’s dogs are pet therapy dogs, where she also volunteers her time helping evaluate future therapy dogs.
Articles featuring Danielle Vrabel, CPDT-KA
