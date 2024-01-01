· The Wildest

Dr. Bartley Harrison holding his dog

Dr. Bartley Harrison, DVM

    Articles featuring Dr. Bartley Harrison, DVM

    Woman and her brown dog on a boat in the sun.
    health

    Can Dogs Get Sunburns? Signs, Treatment

    It’s good to know ahead of all the summer fun you’re gonna have together.

    Woman playing with her orange cat.
    health

    Why Does My Cat’s Breath Smell?

    Oof, that is bad.

    A curious kitty playing with a vase of tulips.
    health

    Are Tulips Toxic to My Cat?

    This Mother’s Day, keep these flowers far away from your cat.

    Woman caresses her dog indoors.
    health

    Can Dogs Get Skin Tags? Causes and Treatments

    Yes, and here’s why you shouldn’t pick at them, even if you want to.

    Man holding small brown puppy.
    health

    When Can a Puppy Get a Rabies Shot?

    And what you should expect after they receive it.