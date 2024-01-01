Dr. Bartley Harrison, DVM
Articles featuring Dr. Bartley Harrison, DVM
health
Can Dogs Get Sunburns? Signs, Treatment
It’s good to know ahead of all the summer fun you’re gonna have together.
health
Why Does My Cat’s Breath Smell?
Oof, that is bad.
health
Are Tulips Toxic to My Cat?
This Mother’s Day, keep these flowers far away from your cat.
health
Can Dogs Get Skin Tags? Causes and Treatments
Yes, and here’s why you shouldn’t pick at them, even if you want to.
health
When Can a Puppy Get a Rabies Shot?
And what you should expect after they receive it.