Hi, new pet parents!

Meet the No Fluff newsletter.

No Fluff is a roundup of real pet parent stories, the latest trends, pro tips, pet-friendly recs, shopping deals, celeb pet parent confessions, and everything else you need to take the best care of your new pet. Delivered to your inbox every other week. Want in?

EMAIL ADDRESS Subscribe Now

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.