53 Best Memorial Day Deals for Pets 2023 · The Wildest

53 Deals That Will Have Your Pet Stoked For Memorial Day 2023

Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.

by Avery Felman
Updated May 26, 2023
This long weekend marks the unofficial start to summer, so do you really want to spend it glued to your phone Googling the best Memorial Day sales for you and your pet? Nope. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the best deals from all your favorite brands. Had your eye on a pet cam? Now’s the time to add to cart.

Been saving up for a fancy Tuft + Paw cat tower? It’s practically a steal right now. Feel like spoiling your pup and the planet in one fell swoop? Jax & Bones’ denim dog bed is on-trend and overstuffed with hypoallergenic fill. So, go outside outside, fire up the grill, crack open a White Claw, and thank us later for being your pet’s personal shopper.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Maxbone

It’s too easy to spend too much money at Maxbone. Designer sweaters and chic carriers are just some of the gorgeous pastel pet gear on this site. That’s why we’re taking full advantage of their Memorial Day discount code SUNFUN — which knocks 30 percent off select styles.

the beige bowl
Maxbone Classic Ceramic Bowl
$25
$18
maxbone x prince backpack
Maxbone X Prince Backpack
$230
$161
maisonette sweater blue christian cowan
Christian Cowan X Maxbone Jumper
$95
$66
maxbone decagon rubber toy
Maxbone Decagon Rubber Toy
$14
$10

Wild One

You can always count on Wild One for just about everything you need for your pet, from carriers and collars to bowls, treats, and toys. Their walk kits in navy, blush, tan, and butter are already on sale, but this weekend you’ll get 25 percent off everything else when you sign up for texts.

the walk kit in blue
Wild One Harness Walk Kit
$115
$98
everyday carrier in lilac
Wild One Everyday Carrier
$105
Tennis Tumble, Wild One
Wild One Tennis Tumble
$20
Wild One Triangle Tug in blue
Wild One Triangle Tug
$16

Tuft + Paw

This week, Tuft + Paw is having a buy one, get one 40 percent off sale for some of their most-beloved products, including their sleek Grove cat tower and Rifiuti litter box enclosure. Just use the code SPRINGFLING at checkout.

Grove Cat Tower
Tuft + Paw Grove Cat Tower
$499
rifiuti litter box tuft + paw
Tuft + Paw Rifiuti Litter Box Enclosure
$699
the litter box
Tuft + Paw Cove Litter Box
$199

The Foggy Dog

Find us a dog who wouldn’t look adorable in The Foggy Dog’s floral collar. We’ll wait. With 15 percent off sale items through Memorial Day using code MDW15, there’s no time like the present to get your pet looking ready for a summer garden party. Grab a marine rope leash and eco-friendly waste bag dispenser while you’re at it. Did we mention everything designed by The Foggy Dog is locally produced from recycled materials and the brand donates dog food to shelters with every purchase?

floral collar with gold hardware
The Foggy Dog Harper Floral Dog Collar
$35
$29
The Foggy Dog Indigo Mud Cloth Dog Bed
The Foggy Dog Indigo Mud Cloth Dog Bed
$65
the foggy dog canvas bag dispenser
The Foggy Dog Sunflower Waxed Canvas Waste Bag Dispenser
$24
$20
green rope leash
The Foggy Dog Evergreen Marine Rope Dog Leash
$62
$53

West & Willow

You gifted your friends and family pet portraits for the holidays and have been wishing you’d gotten one for yourself ever since. West & Willow’s sitewide Memorial Day sale — offering 20 percent off all custom products — is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a ready-to-hang painting of your bestie. Apply code MDAY at checkout.

two dogs together in portrait form
West and Willow Custom Pet Portrait
$65
$52

P.L.A.Y.

Pet parents know that stuff like dog beds and cat scratchers are not one-time purchases. Even the most careful pet parent (with the gentlest of pets) needs to replace these essentials from time to time. Thanks to P.L.A.Y.’s 25 percent off Memorial Day sale, you can do just that using code MEM25 at checkout. What’s more, you don’t have to feel bad about being wasteful because all P.L.A.Y. products are made from sustainable materials.

P.L.A.Y. Skulls and Roses Lounge Bed
P.L.A.Y. Skulls and Roses Lounge Bed
$118
$89
P.L.A.Y. American Classic Collection
P.L.A.Y. American Classic Collection
$39
$29
the cat scratcher
P.L.A.Y. Arty Cat Scratcher
$79
$59

Jax & Bones

Jax & Bones designer Tina Nguyen transforms soda bottles and fabric scraps into beautiful products for pets. If you aren’t already kicking back with a beach ball in one hand and a lobster roll in the other, you can live vicariously through your dog’s festive toys. Just use code 20MEMORIAL for 20 percent off the site.

the red lobster toy
Jax & Bones Louie the Lobster Rope Toy
$14
$11
the beach ball toy
Jax & Bones Beach Ball Plush Dog Squeak Toy
$8
$6
Jax and Bones Denim Dog Bed
Jax & Bones Denim Lounge Bed
$109
$87

Maisonette

Maisonette are masters at curating the coolest pet products from around the world, from luxury leather collars to rose gold bowls to crash test-approved pet carriers. With up to 30 percent off, plus an additional 10 percent off using code EXTRA10 at checkout, well, what are you waiting for?

navy bag
Waggo Canvas Dog Bag Carrier Tote
$99
$89
modernbeast party hat
Modernbeast Pawty Hat duplicate
$14
$12
green waggo cactus toy
Waggo Silly Succulent Cactus Dog Toy
$17
$15

Little Beast

Last year, we declared that the best dressed dogs are wearing Little Beast. This Memorial Day, stock up on some of Little Beast’s most iconic sweaters designs — including the Silver Linings design that earned The Wildest’s Best in Show 2022 stamp of approval. Everything is 25 percent off.

silver linings sweater in blue and green
Little Beast Silver Linings Sweater
$65
$49
little beast
Little Beast Flower Power Sweater
$65
$49
national treasure sweater
Little Beast National Treasure Sweater
$65
$49
Little Beast X Lisa Says Gah Meet the Parents Pet Sweater
$65
$49
the sweater with a yin and yang print
Little Beast U+Me Sweater
$65
$49

Modernbeast

Modernbeast have you covered for pet summer staples (they are based in sunny Venice, California, after all). And considering the brand donates 100 percent of their profits to animal rescues, you can feel even better about splurging.

striped sweater in gray
Modernbeast Pink Striped Cardigan by Worthy Dog
$38
$30
modernbeast patches
Modernbeast Badges
$10
$8

Amazon

At long last, Amazon. If you’re looking for major savings, you can find discounted high-tech finds from pet cams to automatic feeders to nail grinders to make pet parenting a little easier on you (and your wallet).

the pet camera in white
Vimtag Pet Camera
$60
$40
Petlibro Basic Automatic Pet Feeder
Petlibro Basic Automatic Pet Feeder
$90
$56
Dohump Cat Scratching Post, 31" Tall Scratch Tree with Premium Sisal Rope, Two Interactive Dangling Balls and Spring Ball Toys for Indoor Kittens and Cats
Dohump Cat Scratching Post
$50
$33
the cat litter box in white
Catlink Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
$600
$500
Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder Upgraded
Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder
$30
$23
Carhartt dog jacket
Carhartt Insulated Dog Chore Coat
$50
$36
Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator
Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator
$30
$20
Arf Pets Self Cooling Mat Pad
Arf Pets Self Cooling Mat Pad
$90
$48
the ceramic bowls with wood holder
Fukumaru Elevated Cat Ceramic Bowls
$38
$25
white dog in a pin striped car seat
Bloblo Pet Car Seat
$79
$69
the cat scratcher ball
Agym Cat Scratcher Toy
$43
$22
dog probiotic chews in off white tub with navy lid
PetLab Co. Probiotics for Dogs
$32

These chews help support your pup’s microbiome and boost their immune system. They’re great for itchy dogs or pups who are obsessed with licking their paws. “My Pom is high strung and has anxiety so she makes too much stomach acid,” one reviewer says. “Got her these, she gobbles them up, and within a couple days the head shaking, paw licking, and scratching has gone down 90 percent. She thinks they’re treats, and she’s not easily fooled!”

$32 at Amazon
Potaroma Flopping Fish with SilverVine and Catnip
Potaroma Flopping Fish with SilverVine and Catnip
$19
$12
Now Pet Omega 3 Supplement
Now Pet Omega 3 Supplement
$20
$14
IRIS USA 24" Exercise 8-Panel Pet Playpen with Door
IRIS USA Exercise 8-Panel Pet Playpen
$120
$100
AONBOY Cat Water Fountain
AONBOY Cat Water Fountain
$20
$17
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Dog Smart Orange Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Smart Interactive Treat Puzzle Toy
$17
$11
Outward Hound Granby Splash Orange Dog Life Jacket, Small
Outward Hound Granby Safety Life Vest for Dogs
$30
$19
Splash Sprinkler Pad for Dogs
Splash Sprinkler Pad for Dogs
$60
$25

Just in time for summer, this sprinkler pad has low sides so dogs of any size or age can join the fun. Just raise and lower the fountain height to make a game of it. If your dog’s zoomies already make you laugh, prepare yourself for the Olympic-level sprinkler version. —Cory and Jane Turner

$25 at Amazon
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
$275
$233
FRONTLINE® Plus for Dogs Flea and Tick Treatment
Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs
$50
$29

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

