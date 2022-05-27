Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.

This long weekend marks the unofficial start to summer opens in a new tab , so do you really want to spend it glued to your phone Googling the best Memorial Day sales for you and your pet? Nope. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the best deals from all your favorite brands. Had your eye on a pet cam? Now’s the time to add to cart.

Been saving up for a fancy Tuft + Paw opens in a new tab cat tower? It’s practically a steal right now. Feel like spoiling your pup and the planet in one fell swoop? Jax & Bones’ denim dog bed is on-trend and overstuffed with hypoallergenic fill. So, go outside outside, fire up the grill, crack open a White Claw, and thank us later for being your pet’s personal shopper.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Maxbone

It’s too easy to spend too much money at Maxbone opens in a new tab . Designer sweaters and chic carriers are just some of the gorgeous pastel pet gear on this site. That’s why we’re taking full advantage of their Memorial Day discount code SUNFUN — which knocks 30 percent off select styles.

Wild One

You can always count on Wild One opens in a new tab for just about everything you need for your pet, from carriers and collars to bowls, treats, and toys. Their walk kits in navy, blush, tan, and butter are already on sale opens in a new tab , but this weekend you’ll get 25 percent off everything else when you sign up for texts opens in a new tab .

Tuft + Paw

This week, Tuft + Paw opens in a new tab is having a buy one, get one 40 percent off sale for some of their most-beloved products, including their sleek Grove cat tower opens in a new tab and Rifiuti litter box enclosure opens in a new tab . Just use the code SPRINGFLING at checkout.

The Foggy Dog

Find us a dog who wouldn’t look adorable in The Foggy Dog’s floral collar. We’ll wait. With 15 percent off sale items through Memorial Day using code MDW15, there’s no time like the present to get your pet looking ready for a summer garden party. Grab a marine rope leash and eco-friendly waste bag dispenser while you’re at it. Did we mention everything designed by The Foggy Dog opens in a new tab is locally produced from recycled materials and the brand donates dog food to shelters with every purchase?

West & Willow

You gifted your friends and family pet portraits opens in a new tab for the holidays and have been wishing you’d gotten one for yourself ever since. West & Willow’s sitewide Memorial Day sale — offering 20 percent off all custom products — is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a ready-to-hang painting of your bestie. Apply code MDAY at checkout.

P.L.A.Y.

Pet parents know that stuff like dog beds and cat scratchers are not one-time purchases. Even the most careful pet parent (with the gentlest of pets) needs to replace these essentials from time to time. Thanks to P.L.A.Y.’s 25 percent off Memorial Day sale, you can do just that using code MEM25 at checkout. What’s more, you don’t have to feel bad about being wasteful because all P.L.A.Y. products are made from sustainable materials.

Jax & Bones

Jax & Bones opens in a new tab designer Tina Nguyen transforms soda bottles and fabric scraps into beautiful products for pets. If you aren’t already kicking back with a beach ball in one hand and a lobster roll in the other, you can live vicariously through your dog’s festive toys. Just use code 20MEMORIAL for 20 percent off the site.

Maisonette

Maisonette are masters at curating the coolest pet products from around the world, from luxury leather collars to rose gold bowls to crash test-approved pet carriers. With up to 30 percent off, plus an additional 10 percent off using code EXTRA10 at checkout, well, what are you waiting for?

Little Beast

Last year, we declared that the best dressed dogs are wearing Little Beast opens in a new tab . This Memorial Day, stock up on some of Little Beast’s most iconic sweaters designs — including the Silver Linings design that earned The Wildest’s Best in Show 2022 opens in a new tab stamp of approval. Everything is 25 percent off.

Modernbeast

Modernbeast have you covered for pet summer staples (they are based in sunny Venice, California, after all). And considering the brand donates 100 percent of their profits to animal rescues, you can feel even better about splurging.

Amazon

At long last, Amazon. If you’re looking for major savings, you can find discounted high-tech finds from pet cams to automatic feeders to nail grinders to make pet parenting a little easier on you (and your wallet).