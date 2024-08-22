Meet the 10 Finalists in the “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog” Contest—And Vote for Your Fave!

It’s an election year, the DNC is in full swing, and democracy is on the mind. The messaging is everywhere: Your vote matters. And not just when it comes to politics. There’s one way you can make your voice heard today without even needing to double-check your voter registration status: Voting is officially open for the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest.

Last month, People Magazine and Pedigree paired up for the seventh year of the contest. They asked people opens in a new tab to send in pictures of their rescue dogs along with their adoption story — and thousands from all over the country answered the call. Now, they’ve narrowed down the entries to the top ten cutest rescue dogs — though, of course, beauty is subjective (and if your dog wasn’t chosen, their entry probably got lost in the mail).

We know: Every rescue dog is the cutest rescue dog. But sometimes a little friendly competition is fun… especially when you get to look through pictures of other peoples’ perfect pups. Below are the ten adorable finalists you can vote for now.

Courtesy of People Magazine

This delightful group includes pups from many different breeds, ages, and backgrounds. Marcel, pictured with a goofy smile on the top left, was rescued from a puppy mill and didn’t learn to walk on grass until after he was adopted. Landon, who sports a blue coat on the bottom left, was rescued from a high-kill shelter in South Korea. Mr. Bean, who’s missing his front two legs and is pictured in the bottom center, competed in the Puppy Bowl.

To vote, just click the link below, press “Vote Now,” select your favorite dog, enter your email, and submit. Bookmark the page, because you can vote once a day between now and September 20. People will alert you via email when the winner is chosen.