100 Cats And 2 Dogs Were Rescued From A Home In Pennsylvania
You can help a local shelter get them the medical care they need.
On Monday, ANNA Shelteropens in a new tab — a rescue in Erie County, Pennsylvania — helped remove an estimated 75-100 cats and two dogs from a dangerously overcrowded home. The shelter was alerted to the problem by the Pennsylvania state police, who responded to a welfare call at the residence.
Shelter workers found the cats and dogs living in piles of trash, including empty cans of dog and cat food. According to Dr. Jessica Hekman,opens in a new tab animal hoarders often feel they must save animals — and then the situation spirals out of hand, and they can no longer adequately care for all the animals in their home. “Thankfully, the human involved has been removed from this environment and is receiving the care they desperately need,” ANNA Shelteropens in a new tab shared on Facebook.
Several of the animals didn’t make it, and many more need medical attention. After they are given time to heal, they will be available for adoption through ANNA Shelter. According to researchopens in a new tab, dogs and cats who survive hoarding situations are often more fearful than other animals, but they can show dramatic behavioral changes and become happy family pets.
The ANNA Shelter needs help caring for the rescued animals. “These kinds of rescues are heavy and resource depleting — emotionally, physically, financially,” they wrote. They are asking for financial donations, as well as donations of clumping cat litter or canned cat food from locals.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
