7 Supplements to Help Each of Your Dog's Health Concerns
From dry skin to anxiety to allergies, we've got a supplement to help your pup’s specific needs.
Every morning, especially as we get older, most of us take a few different supplements to tackle health or cosmetic concerns. While your pet might not need a collagen or biotin pill, they could have some of their own little irritants that can't be addressed by even the best of diets. This is where supplements can help.
“Dogs, like humans, may benefit from supplements to address nutritional deficiencies or specific health concerns that their regular diets may not adequately cover,” says Dr. Brett Levitzke, the medical director and founder of the Veterinary Emergency and Referral Groupopens in a new tab. These could include diabetes, stiff joints, tummy pain or even allergies.
“Prioritizing holistic and preventative daily health routines is crucial to enhancing their longevity and well-being. While nutrition forms the cornerstone of a dog’s health, supplements play a vital role in addressing their essential biological needs,” Dr. Levitzke says. “Issues like digestive health, joint mobility, and stress management opens in a new tabare common concerns that can worsen with age. By integrating supplements early on, we can proactively manage these issues and support our dogs’ overall health and vitality throughout their lives.”
As always, any decisions you make about supplements should be made in line with your vet’s advice, and you should take new changes slowly. Above all, remember that supplements aren’t a replacement for a great diet and overall health and fitness.
“Supplements should be chosen based on your dog’s specific health needs and should complement a balanced diet,” Dr. Levitzke adds. “Quality ingredients and reputable manufacturers are important considerations to ensure the supplements provide the intended health benefits for your dog.”
Here are some supplements you could incorporate to tackle your dog’s concerns.
If you have a senior dog: Glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, and green-lipped mussels
If your dog's skin get irritated: Calming ingredients from the inside out
If your dog gets anxious: Supplements with natural ingredients like valerian root
If your dog gets an upset tummy: Pre, pro, and postbiotics to maintain a healthy microbiome
If your dog gets allergies: Ingredients that lower histamines and soothe inflammation
If your dog gets UTIs: Supplements with cranberry
If your dog has multiple health concerns: A well-rounded vitamin
Marianne Eloise
Marianne Eloise is a writer for outlets like The Cut, the Guardian and the New York Times. She is also the author of an essay collection Obsessive, Intrusive, Magical Thinkingopens in a new tab. She has been going on adventures with her dog Bowie since she was 17.
