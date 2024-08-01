As pet parents, we celebrate milestones with our dogs throughout their lives. The first time they sit, the first time you give them a bath, the first time they have a foreign object in their mouth and nearly give you a heart attack. Each one of these moments is special, but none more special than their birthday.
Of course, when it comes to pups, a “birthday” can mean one of two things. For some, it might be the actual day of their dog’s birth, while others might celebrate a “gotcha” day, aka the day they came into your life.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Let’s kick this party off right with these crazy cute Pawty Hats by Modern Beast. Crafted from their signature 100 percent felt wool, you and your pup can break these out and celebrate for years to come.
Thanks to Etsy and cutting-edge technology, your dog’s face can now be a straw! And what better time than on their birthday/gotcha day? Just make sure you keep a close eye on them around any party favors like this that are more for the enjoyment of the humans at the party and should never be in dogs’ mouths.
Made from all-natural rubber and completely handpainted, this Lanco cupcake toy is the perfect gift for birthday pups. Looking for more reasons to celebrate? This toy features a special squeaker designed to be fun for dogs and less loud for their humans.
Baking a dog-safe cake has never been easier, thanks to this mix by Bocce’s Bakery. Flavored with cranberry, blueberry, and delicious vanilla, this cake mix also includes instructions for a super simple dog-safe “frosting.”
If your pup loves a good theme, consider this collab bundle by Polkadog and The Foggy Dog. Included in this “party starter” is a bag of “cake batter” treats by Polkadog along with a matching toy and bandana by The Foggy Dog. Available in small, medium, and large sizes.
Dogs up to 50 pounds can finally partake in the whimsy of balloon animals with Bob the Balloon. Great for strong chewers, we love how Bark has taken care to include an equally strong squeaker to ensure pup safety. As always, supervise your super chewer.
Prefer not to go the DIY route? This Bonne Et Filou cookie tray has you covered for your pup’s big day. Made from human-grade food ingredients, this tray includes 20 dog-safe cookies — with plenty of variety for different-sized pups!
Designed for dogs to actually play with, this puppy piñata from Amazon will add a whole new level of fun to your pup’s party. To use, have the dogs take turns pulling on the dangling strings. One lucky pup will be the one to pull the “surprise” string that unleashes treats galore! Just remember to always supervise the fun, especially when choking hazards opens in a new tablike string are involved.